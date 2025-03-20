Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,030 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 6.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $173.82 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

