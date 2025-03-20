Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $326.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.12.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.