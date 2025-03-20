Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $394,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXE. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a PE ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $103.54.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

