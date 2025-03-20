Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $871,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE COLD opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.