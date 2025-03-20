Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,712,000 after acquiring an additional 608,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,635,000 after acquiring an additional 385,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

