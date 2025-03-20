Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

