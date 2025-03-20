Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.38

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.381 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 1st.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

(Get Free Report)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.