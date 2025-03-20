Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.18.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
