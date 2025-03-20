Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ BRNS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 2,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,769. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.80. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

