Barbara Nelson Sells 102,083 Shares of Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) Stock

Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Nelson sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.20), for a total value of A$32,360.31 ($20,611.66).
Oneview Healthcare Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $130.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.
Oneview Healthcare Company Profile
