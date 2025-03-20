Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 161,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,927 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.