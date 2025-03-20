Bank of America Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $75.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.84.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $209.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 102,083 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

