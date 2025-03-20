Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.14. 2,823,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,155,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

