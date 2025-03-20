Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.1 %

BKR opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

