B. Riley Upgrades Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to “Hold”

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.79.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.22. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $544,937,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after buying an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,016,000 after buying an additional 373,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

