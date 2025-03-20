Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 944 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Target by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

NYSE TGT opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

