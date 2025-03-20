Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Clorox stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

