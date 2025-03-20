Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $450.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.11 and a 200 day moving average of $506.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.73 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

