Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,998,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 264,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 447,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 446,947 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.