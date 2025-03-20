Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 29,997 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

