Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $205.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $133.99 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

