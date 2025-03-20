Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.22% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSC. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 564,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

