Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,780 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter.

PTBD opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

