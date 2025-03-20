Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,109 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,800,000 after buying an additional 1,702,748 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.