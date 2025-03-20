Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.