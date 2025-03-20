Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,337,618. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,370.81 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,331.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

