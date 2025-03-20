Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agilysys by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Agilysys by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

