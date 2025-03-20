Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATYR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atyr PHARMA

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATYR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,677,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,908,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Atyr PHARMA has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

