Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 4.8% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

