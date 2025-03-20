Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 360,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

