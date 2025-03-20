Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.95% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 426,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ IBTM opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

