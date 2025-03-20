Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

