Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,479 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

