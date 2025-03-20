ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASOS from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. ASOS has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

