Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 9,452 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,394,000 after buying an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

