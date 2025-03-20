Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. owned 0.81% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,168,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

PALL opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.92.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

