Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases 5,138 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 1.39% of Invesco India ETF worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

