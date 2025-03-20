Arvest Investments Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

