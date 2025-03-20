Arvest Investments Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.