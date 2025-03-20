Arvest Investments Inc. Has $31.04 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 4.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Saiph Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

