Arvest Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 1.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $899.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

