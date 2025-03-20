Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.68 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.68 ($0.44). Approximately 2,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

Artisanal Spirits Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £23.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.66.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisanal Spirits

In other Artisanal Spirits news, insider Billy McCarter bought 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999.94 ($2,601.72). 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

About The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC)

ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.

Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.