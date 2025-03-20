Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,972 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 336,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 76.7% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 357,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 86,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

