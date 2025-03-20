Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

