AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

ATR opened at $147.02 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.96 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.87.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

