Apparel Stocks To Consider – March 19th

PDD, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, NIKE, Affirm, and Honeywell International are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and retailing of clothing and related fashion items. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, seasonal demand, and broader economic conditions, making them a dynamic component of the retail and consumer discretionary sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.45. 1,242,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,599. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $528.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.69.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $901.66. 491,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,916. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $400.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $989.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $945.12.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.26. 4,582,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,825,250. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $692.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. 3,488,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,124,718. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. NIKE has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,119. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.90. 823,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

