Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.3 %

APO opened at $143.38 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

