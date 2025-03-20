Angus Gluskie Purchases 500,000 Shares of Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider Angus Gluskie bought 500,000 shares of Whitefield Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.27 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,636,000.00 ($1,678,980.89).

Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $667.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Whitefield Industrials Company Profile

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

