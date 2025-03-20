Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,835 ($36.88) and last traded at GBX 2,377.50 ($30.93), with a volume of 36512473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,344 ($30.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.10) to GBX 2,190 ($28.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,698.33 ($35.10).

Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,412.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,354.82. The firm has a market cap of £36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($31.07), for a total value of £542,267.04 ($705,433.90). Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

Featured Articles

