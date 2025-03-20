Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT at C$50.69

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Shares of POW stock opened at C$49.27 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$50.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

